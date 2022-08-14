Report: Jason Garrett, Jac Collinsworth Replace Brees, Tirico for Notre Dame Games

Nick Cammett/Getty Images

NBC has reportedly settled on a new announce team for Notre Dame football games during the 2022 season.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett will be the color analyst for Fighting Irish games, while Jac Collinsworth, the son of NBC Sunday Night Football color commentator Cris Collinsworth, will do the play-by-play.

Garrett and Collinsworth will replace Drew Brees and Mike Tirico, as Brees left NBC after just one season and Tirico is taking over as the lead play-by-play man for Sunday Night Football.

