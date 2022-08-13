Report: Tom Brady's Absence from Bucs Camp Unrelated to Health of QB, Family

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Tom Brady's excused absence from Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp "has nothing to do with" his or his family members' health, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

Brady's mother, Galynn, has survived cancer, and his father, Tom Sr., was hospitalized last year from COVID-19.

During mandatory minicamp in June, Brady talked about his life outside of football, via Stroud:

"It's very challenging when you're 43 or 44 because there are a lot of other things that are pressing and a lot of other things that are really important in your life, like your kids and your wife and different relationships. Things have always taken a back seat to football. That's just how it has gone for me.

"I have a very tricky, complex life in different aspects and I'm just trying to navigate it the best way I can."

Brady's absence from training camp, which is because of "personal reasons," was discussed ahead of training camp, head coach Todd Bowles told reporters Thursday:

"We allotted this time because he wanted to get in and get chemistry with the guys and go through two weeks of training camp. Knowing he wasn't going to play the first two games, he didn't want to take away reps from Blaine [Gabbert] and Kyle [Trask], as well as [Ryan Griffin], as far as going into these next two games. It's something that he needs to handle. We trust him."

Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht told 95.3 WDAE on Thursday (h/t JoeBucsFan.com) that the veteran quarterback's absence from the team was "the least of our concerns."

The 45-year-old is not expected to return until after Tampa Bay's second preseason game Aug. 20 against the Tennessee Titans. The Bucs' first regular-season game is at the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 11.

Brady entered a brief retirement Feb. 1 before announcing his return to the Bucs for a third season, his 23rd year in the NFL.

He is aiming to increase his record total of seven Super Bowl titles, but missing some of training camp isn't likely to impact Tampa Bay's chances.

The Buccaneers have the second-best odds to win the Super Bowl this season at +700, per DraftKings Sportsbook. The only team with better odds is the Buffalo Bills at +600.

Gambling problem? Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369).

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visiting ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), visiting OPGR.org (OR), or calling/texting TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN) or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

Odds and lines subject to change. 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.