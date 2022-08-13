X

    Ja Morant Tells Draymond Green 'We Got What We Wanted' After Reported Xmas Matchup

    August 13, 2022

    Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

    Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant learned of one of his Christmas presents months ahead of time.

    NBA insider Marc Stein reported the Golden State Warriors are expected to host Morant and the Grizzlies on Christmas Day. The star guard was thrilled to learn of the news and is relishing another meeting with Warriors star Draymond Green.

    Ja Morant @JaMorant

    we got what we wanted dray. 😤 <a href="https://twitter.com/Money23Green?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Money23Green</a> <a href="https://t.co/fsJPffUBii">https://t.co/fsJPffUBii</a> <a href="https://t.co/ti8PAdtMyC">pic.twitter.com/ti8PAdtMyC</a>

    Grizzlies vs. Warriors has quickly become a heated rivalry as Memphis has ascended as a viable threat in the Western Conference again. The teams faced off in the conference semifinals, with Golden State winning in six games.

    Green expressed his newfound respect for the Grizzlies following the series, but that hasn't stopped him and Morant from exchanging the occasional volley on social media.

    Draymond Green @Money23Green

    We traded that real estate in <a href="https://twitter.com/JaMorant?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JaMorant</a> the property value was higher in Boston <a href="https://t.co/X7Du6zSiZF">https://t.co/X7Du6zSiZF</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    "If I won a championship, I wouldn't think about no other team or what somebody said months ago" 👀<br><br>Ja Morant on his Warriors real estate tweet after the NBA Finals <a href="https://t.co/hvnFlZSLmq">pic.twitter.com/hvnFlZSLmq</a>

    The outcome of one regular-season game won't shift the balance of power in the NBA, but Morant and the Grizzlies can send a strong message to the rest of the league if they walk into Chase Center on Christmas and leave with a decisive victory.

