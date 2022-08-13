Mike Gundy Addresses Brother Cale's Oklahoma Resignation After Using 'Shameful' Word

Chris Coduto/Getty Images

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy didn't have much to say about his brother, Cale, in the wake of his resignation from the University of Oklahoma earlier this week for using what he described as a "shameful and hurtful" word during a position meeting.

Speaking to reporters Saturday, Mike joked the situation "gave me enough information for a good chapter in my book whenever I retire."

Specific details about the word Cale used have not been made public. He said in his resignation statement on Twitter that he "read aloud the words" written on a player's iPad screen and one of them he "should never—under any circumstance—have uttered" the word that was displayed.

Sooners head coach Brent Venables said in a statement that he accepted Cale's resignation for reading aloud "not once but multiple times, a racially charged word that is objectionable to everyone, and does not reflect the attitude and values of our university or our football program."

When Venables took over as head coach in December following Lincoln Riley's surprise move to USC, Gundy was named wide receivers coach.

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon, who played for the Sooners from 2014 to 2016, issued a statement of support for Gundy on Twitter:

Mike was asked on Saturday about the possibility of adding his brother to Oklahoma State's coaching staff.

"We hadn't even talked about that," Mike said. "He's got several other options right now that he's looking at. I haven't talked to him about that."

Cale has spent most of his life at the University of Oklahoma. He played quarterback for the Sooners from 1990 to 1993 and remained with the program as a graduate assistant in 1994.

After spending four seasons as an assistant coach at UAB, Cale returned to his alma mater in 1999 when Bob Stoops hired him as running backs coach. He has also coached wide receivers and was the team's recruiting coordinator from 2015 to 2021.

Mike is entering his 18th season as Oklahoma State head coach. The 55-year-old began his coaching career with the Cowboys in 1990 as wide receivers coach on head coach Pat Jones' staff.

Before entering the coaching ranks, Mike played quarterback at Oklahoma State from 1986 to 1989.