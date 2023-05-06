Bronny James, Son of Lakers Star LeBron James, Commits to USC over Oregon, OSU

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Bronny James has made his decision.

The son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James committed to USC on Saturday.

Because of his family name, Bronny's on-court exploits in high school were bound to be closely followed. But it didn't take long for evaluators to see the 6'3" guard was more than just hype.

The 18-year-old is the No. 21 overall player and No. 5 combo guard in 247Sports' composite rankings for the 2023 class.

Eric Bossi of 247Sports evaluated the Sierra Canyon star last February:

"Slowly but surely, Bronny James is starting to come into his own as a player on a loaded Sierra Canyon team. James' 6-foot-3 frame has filled out nicely and he's added some pop on drives to the rim through traffic or in transition. One of his strengths is his ability to make catch and shoot jump shots and he is a fantastic passer. James gives good effort on the defensive end where he plays with toughness and versatility. There are times where he can be a bit passive on the offensive end, but overall he has made positive strides as a junior."

James tore his meniscus in February 2021, but upon returning to the floor, he didn't lose a step and reasserted why he was considered a blue-chip recruit.

Beyond the physical gifts you'd expect from somebody whose father is an 18-time NBA All-Star, he has displayed a strong understanding of the nuances of the game that come with practice and repetition.

James also seems to have inherited his father's innate vision and playmaking sense. ESPN's Paul Biancardi wrote last August about how the youngster "can help his team even when his shot-making is off."

"The game has slowed down for him, as James is able to compete with intensity, make sound decisions under pressure and produce against high-level competition," he wrote.

By February, James had climbed into the top of the 2024 NBA draft board for ESPN's Jonathan Givony with how much his game had developed:

"As most of his peers have flatlined the past 12 to 18 months, James has grown, filled out his frame, found another gear with his explosiveness and become an absolute terror off the ball defensively thanks to his outstanding intensity and feel for the game. He still has plenty of room to improve his ballhandling and pull-up jumper to become a more prolific and efficient shot creator, but he has already caught the eyes of NBA decision-makers with the way he contributes to winning and likely will continue to grow and fill out his game."

Being the son of LeBron James obviously comes with benefits and drawbacks, the latter of which includes increased scrutiny and expectations. Bronny has yet to wilt under the spotlight, something coaches at the college and pro levels have noticed.

Nobody should expect him to be as good as his father because that's a burden no player should carry. But he certainly possesses all of the tools to be a difference-maker for USC.

Considering LeBron has expressed a desire to play alongside his son in the NBA, where Bronny sits in the 2024 draft class is bound to be a subject of frequent debate in the months to come.

In March 2022, USC extended Andy Enfield's contract through the 2027-28 season, which came on the heels of three straight 20-win seasons and trips to the NCAA tournament.

The 53-year-old has turned the Trojans back into a consistent winner, and James' commitment underscores how he can sell his vision to the kind of recruits who will get the program to the next level.