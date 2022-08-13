Goldberg Praises 'Unselfish' Brock Lesnar for Creating Their 90-Second Squash Match

Jerod Harris/Getty Images

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg revealed this week that it was Brock Lesnar's idea for Goldberg to beat him in a squash match at Survivor Series 2016.

During an appearance on Talk Is Jericho with All Elite Wrestling star Chris Jericho (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News), Goldberg praised Lesnar and discussed what led to his 90-second victory over The Beast Incarnate in his WWE return match six years ago:

"Brock is the one that came up with the 90-second deal. You know me, I'm not going to walk in and say, 'Ah, I've been waiting 12 years, I'm gonna beat Brock in 90 seconds. Pay me and I’m gone.' It doesn't work like that. I learned a lot from Brock and I learned a lot about who he is and about how creative he is and about how unselfish he is. Those are things that people would definitely be surprised about when talking about Brock Lesnar."

Goldberg also called Lesnar a "mastermind" and mentioned the great understanding he has for the wrestling business.

After 12 years out of wrestling, Goldberg returned to WWE in 2016 for a rematch against Lesnar after their match at WrestleMania 20 was widely criticized by fans because of the knowledge that both were leaving the company afterward.

Their clash at Survivor Series 2016 was much better received, especially since few expected Goldberg to win so emphatically.

That win led to Goldberg beating Kevin Owens for the Universal Championship, and he then put the title on the line against Lesnar at WrestleMania 33. On that occasion, Lesnar got the win in a bout that fans thoroughly enjoyed.

Goldberg wrestled several matches after that and even became universal champion one more time.

His most recent match was a loss to Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia in February, which Goldberg said was the final match on his WWE contract.

It is possible that the 55-year-old veteran has wrestled his final match. If he has, the return match against Lesnar was enough to make his wrestling comeback a worthwhile endeavor.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).