Phillies' Bryce Harper Commits to Team USA for 2023 World Baseball Classic

Tim Heitman/Getty Images

Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper has committed to play for Team USA at the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

Harper joins Mike Trout, J.T. Realmuto, Paul Goldschmidt, Trevor Story and Nolan Arenado in committing to represent the United States on one of baseball's biggest stages.

