Celtics' Jaylen Brown 'All in' on BOS amid Kevin Durant Trade Rumors, NBA Exec Says

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Despite being rumored as a potential trade candidate if the Boston Celtics make a move for Kevin Durant, Jaylen Brown doesn't seem like he's going to cause problems for his current team.

Per Steve Bulpett of Heavy.com, one rival executive said they believe Brown is "all-in" on the Celtics for the long-term if they want to keep him.

"From everything I’ve been told, Jaylen’s a loyal guy. I know frustration can happen when things aren’t going well, and I think we saw some of that earlier in this past season," the executive said.

Last month, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the Celtics offered a package of Brown, Derrick White and a draft pick to the Brooklyn Nets for Durant.

Word of that offer seemed to get back to Brown, based on this Twitter response:

Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reported earlier this week that the Nets asked for Brown and Jayson Tatum from the Celtics when the two teams were discussing a deal.

We've seen in the past in various sports where a player will seek a trade if they hear that their current team was seeking to replace them or move them in a deal that doesn't come to fruition.

Former NFL MVP Matt Ryan admitted on the Ryen Russillo Podcast (h/t Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk) in May that the Atlanta Falcons' pursuit of Deshaun Watson led to him looking at different opportunities that might be available.

Ryan was eventually traded to the Indianapolis Colts.

There are some significant differences between the situation with Ryan and Brown. The Falcons are in a rebuilding situation, and Ryan turned 37 on May 17. He found a situation that at least gives him a chance to compete for a playoff spot in 2022.

Brown is 25 years old and was the second-best player on a Celtics team that made it to the NBA Finals last season. It's not an insult to be the centerpiece player in a trade proposal for Durant, who is still arguably one of the five best NBA players.

The Celtics are also entering a period when they could be over the luxury-tax line for multiple years with this current nucleus. Tatum could potentially sign a five-year extension worth almost $300 million after next season.

Brown's situation is tricky for the organization because he signed a team-friendly extension worth $106 million over four years in October 2019. The former All-Star could sign another extension on Oct. 1, but the average annual value would only be 120 percent of his 2023-24 salary ($28.51 million).

If Brown waits to become an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2024, he would be eligible for a full max extension.

The Celtics know they are capable of competing for an NBA title with Brown as a key piece of their roster. He was named to the All-Star team during the 2021-22 season and has averaged at least 20 points and six rebounds per game in each of the past three seasons.

The Cal alum was arguably Boston's best player in the Finals. He averaged 23.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists in six games against the Golden State Warriors.