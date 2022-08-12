Vikings' Kirk Cousins Tests Positive for COVID-19, Out for Preseason Game vs. Raiders

Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins will miss the team's preseason opener against the Las Vegas Raiders after testing positive for COVID-19, coach Kevin O'Connell announced Friday.

Sean Mannion and Kellen Mond will handle the quarterbacking duties with Cousins out of the lineup.

O'Connell said he has not made a decision on whether Mannion or Mond will start. The first-year coach inherited all three quarterbacks on the depth chart from his predecessor, so it's likely the player who has looked best in camp will get the start. Reports out of training camp have indicated neither player has looked particularly strong thus far.

Mond was a third-round pick in 2021, and it would likely behoove the Vikings to get him as much playing time as possible. The Texas A&M product struggled for most of his preseason work a year ago and has been seen as a multi-year developmental project.

Cousins can return to the Vikings as soon as Tuesday. This is the second time Cousins has tested positive for COVID-19 in the last eight months. He previously missed a game against the Green Bay Packers last December due to the virus.

The 33-year-old has been open about the fact he refused to undergo COVID-19 vaccination. Vaccines remain safe and effective at preventing serious outcomes.