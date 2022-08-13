AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 12

0 of 1

The Gunn Club, Erick Redbeard and Danhausen (Credit: AEW)

Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of AEW Rampage: Quake by the Lake on August 12.

After losing to Daniel Garcia in a shocking upset, Bryan Danielson returned this week to address his situation. We also heard from the new FTW champion, Hook, and the AEW tag team champions, Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee.

Speaking of tag teams, The Gunn Club was in action against Danhausen and Erick Redbeard, and newlyweds Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti took on Dante Martin and Skye Blue.

Sonny Kiss also got some TV time this week in a match against Parker Boudreaux, and Orange Cassidy faced Ari Daivari.

Let's look at what went down during Friday's Quake by the Lake episode of Rampage.