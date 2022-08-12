WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Analysis from August 12

2 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

The WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament kicked off Friday's show as Shotzi and Xia Li battled Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah for the right to advance in the competition for the vacant titles.

The heels dominated coming out of the break, with Li cutting Aliyah off from her partner. A hot tag to Rodriguez sparked a comeback but Shotzi shut her down with Sliced Bread No. 2 for a near-fall.

A spear from Aliyah to Shotzi and the Tejada Bomb from Rodriguez to Li scored the babyfaces the hard-fought victory.

The match was fine enough for what it was but, beyond the quality of the contest was the fact that the women's division was highlighted in the opening segment with neither Ronda Rousey nor Charlotte Flair to be found.

Four NXT exports did battle in a high-stakes match, with Rodriguez again benefitting from the spotlight with another quality victory. She and Aliyah may seem like a makeshift tandem but given the brackets, as we know them, do not be surprised to see the babyface tandem make it all the way to the finals and, potentially, win the titles.

Shotzi and Li looked solid here in defeat and should benefit from increased screen time and in-ring opportunities under the new regime.

Result

Rodriguez and Aliyah defeated Shotzi and Li

Grade

C

