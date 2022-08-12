Dana White Says Raising UFC Fighters' Pay is 'Never Gonna Happen While I'm Here'

Amy Kaplan/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

UFC fighters make a pittance relative to the promotion's revenue, and Dana White has no plans on changing that anytime soon.

The UFC president recently sat down with GQ and pushed back on any calls for him to raise fighter purses.

“Fighters always want to make more money,” White said (2:40 mark). “Boxing has absolutely been destroyed because of money and all the things that go on. It's never gonna happen while I’m here. Believe me, these guys get paid what they’re supposed to get paid. They eat what they kill. They get a percentage of the pay-per-view buys and the money is spread out amongst all the fighters.

"If you don't like it, there's a simple solution to this problem: Go start your own MMA organization. No barrier to entry. Knock yourself out. Pay 'em whatever you want to pay 'em. It's been done before. How's it worked out for other guys? Not well. Mind your business."

