Barcelona Sell $103M in Club Assets in Effort to Register Robert Lewandowski, More

Robert Lewandowski (Adria Puig/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Barcelona sold 24.5 percent of its in-house production company to Orpheus Media for €100 million ($103 million) as it attempts to meet La Liga financial requirements for its seven remaining summer signings, including Robert Lewandowski.

ESPN's Sam Marsden and Moises Llorens reported Friday that the sale of a stake in Barça Studios, combined with a potential contract adjustment for center back Gerard Pique, leaves the club "hopeful the situation can now be resolved" ahead of Saturday's match against Rayo Vallecano.

Barcelona reached a €45 million ($46.3 million) agreement with Bayern Munich in mid-July to acquire Lewandowski, per David Ornstein of The Athletic.

The deal hasn't been finalized over the past month, however, and now the club is in a race against time to ensure the superstar striker is available for the season-opening fixture.

Lewandowski scored 35 goals in 34 Bundesliga appearances last season as Bayern rolled to its 10th straight domestic championship.

The 33-year-old Poland international told Polish newspaper Meczyki (via Julian Bovill for MailOnline) that a desire for a new challenge led to the Barça transfer.

"I knew my career at Bayern was continuous. I needed a new challenge," he said. "The next goals and trophies in Germany were, of course, important, but not as rewarding. I admit that I was starting to have a problem with it. I needed a strong impulse, and that could only be a transfer."

So far, there's no sign the deal could fall through because of the financial issues.

It's the same hurdle Barcelona failed to jump last summer when it was trying to re-sign club legend Lionel Messi before announcing it wasn't possible because of La Liga's "regulations on player registration."

The Blaugrana have now triggered four different financial levers this summer in an effort to satisfy Spain's top league and get its signings registered, per Marsden and Llorens.

Raphinha, Jules Koundé, Franck Kessié and Andreas Christensen join Lewandowski as the new arrivals waiting for approval, while Sergi Roberto and Ousmane Dembélé were re-signed and also must be registered to take the pitch Saturday, according to the ESPN report.

It could leave Barcelona undermanned for the opener at Camp Nou if there are any final hiccups over the next 24 hours.