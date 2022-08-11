X

    LeBron James Says Seeing Sons Bronny, Bryce Play Together Made Him 'Emotional AF'

    Erin WalshAugust 11, 2022

    Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is a proud father, and he admitted Thursday to getting very emotional about watching his two sons, Bronny and Bryce, play in a competitive game together for the first time ever.

    LeBron James @KingJames

    Man I'm literally watching Bronny and Bryce on the court together for the first time in a game situation!! This is INSANE!! I'm EMOTIONAL AF!! WOW

    Bronny and Bryce suited up Thursday for the California Basketball Club, whose roster also features the sons of former NBA stars Penny Hardaway and Scottie Pippen.

    The California Basketball Club is in Europe for the next 12 days to compete against teams from London, Paris and Rome. The team's first game was Thursday against London at 3 p.m. ET, and it didn't take long for James to share his excitement about watching Bronny and Bryce.

    Bronny is entering his senior year of high school and will be eligible for the 2024 NBA draft. James has been very open about wanting to play alongside Bronny in the NBA, so it might not be long until we see the duo team up on the biggest stage.

    Bryce, meanwhile, is just 15 years old and it'll be a while before people begin to talk about his NBA potential.

