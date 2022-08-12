Madden NFL 23 Introduces New Mode 'John Madden Legacy Game' to Honor Hall of Famer

Focus on Sport/Getty Images

Madden NFL 23 will feature a new game mode in celebration of NFL legend and video game series namesake John Madden.

The John Madden Legacy Game will feature some of the sport's greatest legends, some of whom were named to Madden's "All-Madden" team over the years.

Gamers can play as Brett Favre, Randy Moss, Ray Lewis, Deion Sanders and Ronnie Lott, among many others.

Madden will be seen coaching on the sideline in this mode. He'll be featured in his iconic pinstripe and tie ensemble as well as the blue-on-blue look he sported when he led the Oakland Raiders to a Super Bowl XI win. Madden will also be featured within Madden Ultimate Team.

Madden NFL 23's worldwide launch will occur Friday, August 19.

Madden coached the Raiders for a decade and served as an NFL color commentator for 30 seasons with CBS, Fox, ABC and NBC. He went 103-32-7 as the Raiders head coach and entered the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2006. Madden died last December at age 85.