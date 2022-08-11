Little League World Series Regionals 2022: Thursday Scores and Bracket Results

Hunter Martin/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The road to Williamsport, Pennsylvania, is approaching its terminus with more regional tournaments beginning to wind down.

Tennessee and Texas have already claimed spots in the 2022 Little League World Series, and three more teams will be joining them by the time Thursday's play concludes.

Here are all the teams that have punched their ticket to Williamsport so far:

United States Bracket

Tennessee (Southeast)

Texas (Southwest)

International Bracket

Chinese Taipei, Taipei (Asia-Pacific)

Brisbane, Queensland (Australia)

Willemstad, Curacao (Caribbean)

Bologna, Italy (Europe and Africa)

Takarazuka, Hyogo (Japan)

Managua, Nicaragua (Latin America)

Matamoros, Tamaulipas (Mexico)

Aguadulce Cabezera (Panama)

Guaynabo (Puerto Rico)

After finishing runner-up in last year's U.S.-only Little League World Series, West Side Little League from Hamilton, Ohio, was two wins away from returning to Williamsport. A 1-0 loss to Kentucky on Wednesday, however, ended Ohio's quest for LLWS glory.

Kentucky and Indiana will face off to determine the Great Lakes region representative. Massachusetts and Maine face off with the New England region title up for grabs. And Oregon and Washington are one win away from claiming the Northwest region.

The Little League World Series will get underway Wednesday. The Caribbean and Latin America representatives get the international tournament, while New England and the Southeast will get things started on the U.S. side.

Thursday Results

Midwest Region: Iowa 3, North Dakota 2

Mid-Atlantic Region: Pennsylvania 13, Washington, D.C. 0

Mountain Region: Montana vs. Nevada, 3 p.m. ET

Great Lakes Region: Indiana vs. Kentucky, 4 p.m. ET

New England Region: Maine vs. Massachusetts, 5 p.m. ET

Northwest Region: Washington vs. Oregon, 7 p.m. ET

Full schedule and LLWS tournament bracket are available at the Little League World Series' official site.