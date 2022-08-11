Report: Jimmy Garoppolo Didn't Talk to 49ers for 'Weeks' After New Contract in 2018

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo reportedly didn't talk to the team for "weeks and weeks" after inking a five-year, $137.5 million contract extension with the 49ers in Feb. 2018.

"Once he left that press conference, nobody heard from him for weeks and weeks," a member of that 49ers coaching staff told Michael Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle.

"He didn’t return calls, he didn’t return texts—he basically just vanished. And we were looking at each other going, ‘What just happened?'"

The 49ers added Garoppolo from the New England Patriots via trade in the middle of the 2017 season. He started the 49ers' final five games and led the team to a 5-0 record during that stretch.

After the season, Garoppolo inked the long-term deal to become San Francisco's franchise quarterback.

Garoppolo helped lead the 49ers to the 2019 NFC title and the 2021 NFC Championship Game. Unfortunately, injuries have prevented him from reaching his full potential with the 49ers. He sat nearly all of 2018 (torn ACL) and 2020 (high ankle sprain), playing just nine total games in those years.

The 49ers have ultimately decided to place their future in the hands of quarterback Trey Lance, who they landed with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

Lance will be QB1 this year after sitting behind Jimmy G last season, when the 49ers reached the NFC Championship Game.

Garoppolo has one year left on his contract before becoming a free agent after this season. The 49ers have Garoppolo's agents permission to seek a trade, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, but nothing has materialized.

With training camps winding down and the regular season set to begin in one month, it appears Garoppolo may open the season as the 49ers' backup barring a late preseason development.

Now Trey Lance is the face of the franchise, he and the 49ers will open the season on Sept. 11 against the Chicago Bears. Lance got extended playing time in six games last year (starting two) in relief of an injured Garoppolo.

For the season, he completed 41-of-71 passes for five touchdowns (two interceptions) and 603 yards. He rushed for 168 yards and one score.