Celtics Rumors: Robert Williams III Not Available in Kevin Durant Trade Talks

Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

The Boston Celtics want Kevin Durant, and he apparently wants them back.

That said, Boston is driving a pretty hard bargain if it hopes to land the 12-time All-Star.

Kurt Helin of NBC Sports reported the Celtics are not making Robert Williams III available in trade talks with the Brooklyn Nets.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Nets rejected a package that included Derrick White, Jaylen Brown—who has been seen as the centerpiece of any trade— and a draft pick.

Charania added the Nets asked for Brown, Marcus Smart, a rotation player and draft picks for Durant, but the Celtics are "less inclined to include Smart along with multiple other player assets or pick assets."

While Brown is likely the best player realistically available to Brooklyn, the Nets clearly have their eyes on starrier role players than White and more future draft-pick compensation.

