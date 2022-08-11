Bears Rumors: N'Keal Harry to Have Surgery on Ankle Injury, Expected to Miss 8 Weeks

N'Keal Harry (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

Chicago Bears wide receiver N'Keal Harry is reportedly set to undergo tightrope surgery after suffering a high-ankle sprain during Saturday's training-camp practice.

Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reported the update Thursday and noted Harry is expected to need around eight weeks for recovery.

Harry was traded to the Bears from the New England Patriots in mid-July. He's entering the final season of his rookie contract after being selected by the Pats in the first round of the 2019 draft.

The 24-year-old Arizona State product didn't live up to expectations in New England. He finished his tenure with just 57 catches for 598 yards and four touchdowns in three seasons.

He described his trade to Chicago, which only cost the franchise a seventh-round pick in the 2024 draft, as a "much-needed reset."

"I just want to show how dominant I could be just as a player in the NFL," Harry told reporters.

The Bears' receiver depth chart is wide open behind projected top target Darnell Mooney.

Harry was battling the likes of Equanimeous St. Brown, Byron Pringle and rookie Velus Jones Jr. for a potential starting spot.

Now he's likely to miss the first month of the regular season, and it's unclear what type of role will be available by the time he returns.

The Bears kick off the preseason Saturday when they face off with the Kansas City Chiefs. Their regular-season slate opens Sept. 11 with a visit from the San Francisco 49ers.

Harry's initial timetable suggests he could return sometime around a Week 5 clash with the Minnesota Vikings.