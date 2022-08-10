'Run TMC' Warriors to Be Subject of Documentary by 'The Captain' Producers

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File

A feature documentary on one of the NBA's most potent scoring trios is on the way.

According to Deadline's Matt Grobar, former Golden State Warriors stars Tim Hardaway, Mitch Richmond and Chris Mullin, who are known collectively as Run TMC, will be the subjects of the documentary to show "how they set the stage for the present-day dynasty of the world-champion Golden State Warriors, led by Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green."

MSM, which recently produced the seven-part documentary series The Captain on New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter, has partnered with the studio RTG Features for the new project. David Charles Rodrigues has been tabbed as the director of the feature, which was developed and will be executive produced by the duo of Coodie & Chike.

"The Splash Brothers wouldn't be here if it weren't for Run TMC," Rodrigues said. "They may have never won a title, but they changed the game forever. Every great sports dynasty has an origin story, and there are none that are as fun, transformative and action-packed as the Warriors."

Ritchmond, Hardaway and Mullin played together for just two seasons from 1989-90 to 1990-91, but they made their mark with their flashy style of offense under Hall of Fame head coach Don Nelson. The documentary will explore their long-lasting friendship.

"Billed as 'the most fun fun sports doc of all time,' the as-yet-untitled feature will be a three-man weave combining basketball, hip-hop, the Bay Area and late-'80s/early '90s nostalgia," Grobar wrote.