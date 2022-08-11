NBA 2K23 Reveals New 'Jordan Challenge' Mode to Honor Michael Jordan's Iconic Moments

Photo Credit: NBA 2K23

Enjoy The Last Dance?

Well, NBA 2K23 has a new playing mode just for you.

The video game franchise announced a new Jordan Challenge mode that will allow gamers to relive 15 of the most famous moments from Michael Jordan's legendary career.

From hitting the game-winning shot of the 1982 NCAA championship game to battling the Bad Boy Detroit Pistons to stunning the Utah Jazz with his final shot in a Chicago Bulls uniform during the 1998 NBA Finals, gamers will have the chance to play out some of these iconic moments all while NBA 2K23 recreates the television broadcast style of the given era.

Erick Boenisch, who is the vice president of NBA development at Visual Concepts, reflected on the new mode in the announcement:

"The Jordan Challenge is an immersive experience unlike anything NBA 2K fans have seen, completely rebuilding the challenges from 2K11 and adding five new moments. Our team took everything into consideration when constructing this game mode; the arenas, the players, the uniforms, the broadcast, and the play style of the era have been accounted for in an effort to give fans a truly authentic and unique playable Jordan experience."

Photo Credit: NBA 2K23

Part of that experience will feature pregame interviews with key figures from the moments and changes in gameplay to more accurately reflect the playing style of the NBA in the 1980s and 1990s as compared to today's game.

That means all those debates about the physicality of past decades compared to the outside shooting of 2022 can play out as defenders hand-check Jordan and look to cut off driving lanes instead of worrying as much about the three-point line.

His Airness won six championships, six NBA Finals MVPs, five league MVPs, 10 scoring titles and a Defensive Player of the Year during his Hall of Fame career, so the bar will be set plenty high for those attempting the new mode.

It's only right because nobody in NBA history was more up for a challenge than Jordan himself, who seemed to always take things personally and respond accordingly.

Gamers can try their skills with the GOAT in the new challenge mode when NBA 2K23 is released on Sept. 9 for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC platforms.