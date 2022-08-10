Michael Jordan Game-Worn Bulls Jersey from 1998 NBA Finals Could Auction for over $3M

Set Number: X55767 TK1 R6 F21

If you have a few million dollars sitting around burning a hole in your pocket, you could fetch yourself a piece of NBA history.

Michael Jordan's game-worn jersey from Game 1 of the 1998 NBA Finals will be going on auction on Sept. 6, according to TMZ Sports, with early valuations estimating that it could be sold for around $3 million.

"Jordan's 1998 NBA Finals Game 1 jersey is among the most highly desired pieces of sports memorabilia, and the present example is one of just two Finals jerseys to ever appear at auction, from any of his six championships," according to Sotheby's.

MJ scored 33 points in the Game 1 loss, a series the Bulls would win in six games. It was Jordan's final title, and season, with the Bulls.