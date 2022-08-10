Celtics, Suns Top Las Vegas Over/Under Win-Total Projections for 2022-23 Season

Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics are the early betting favorites to be the best regular-season team in the 2022-23 NBA season.

Caesars Sportsbook set Boston's over/under at 54.5 wins, per ESPN's Doug Kezirian. The Phoenix Suns follow closely behind at 53.5 wins, while the Milwaukee Bucks and defending champion Golden State Warriors are tied at 52.5.

The Indiana Pacers, Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs all bring up the rear at 24.5 wins.

Depending on your viewpoint, this is either a great time to place bets on over/unders or far too volatile a landscape to make wagers with any confidence.

The futures of the Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving and the Utah Jazz's Donovan Mitchell remain uncertain.

On the Durant front, Nets team governor Joe Tsai publicly supported head coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks after The Athletic's Shams Charania reported KD issued an ultimatum to Tsai to pick him or the pair of Nash and Marks.

Caesars Sportsbook set the Nets' win total at 45.5.

You should take the over if you think Durant and Irving are sticking around because Brooklyn won 48 games in 2020-21 and notched 44 victories in 2021-22 despite Irving missing more than half of that season. Should one or both of Durant and Irving leave, you might as well burn your betting slip if you bet the over.

"We just have to go off of what we know now," said Adam Pullen, Caesars Sportsbook's assistant director of trading. "One thing I am not high on is predicting where players are going. If [Durant or Irving] gets traded, then we have to adjust to the news."

The Jazz are pegged at 32.5 wins, a steep decline for a franchise that went 49-33 last season.

A 32-50 record would've put Utah 12th in the Western Conference last year. That seems somewhat low for a team that lost Rudy Gobert and Royce O'Neale but still has Mitchell, Mike Conley, Bojan Bogdanovic and Jordan Clarkson.

Of course, the Jazz likely become the NBA's worst team if they trade Mitchell and go into a full fire sale. And that's a possibility between now and opening night.