Steelers Rumors: Mitch Trubisky 'Remains Clear Favorite' to Start at QB

Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Mitch Trubisky "remains the clear favorite" in the Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback battle, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Steelers running back Najee Harris told Fowler that Trubisky "is actually turning a lot of heads in camp."

"He's doing a good job of going through reads and understanding what stuff is, doing a good job of taking on that role," Harris said. "I'm excited to see what he does, myself."

