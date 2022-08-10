Steelers' Players With Most to Prove in Preseason Week 1

0 of 3

Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The talk around Kenny Pickett's potential inside the Pittsburgh Steelers offense began the second he was drafted in April.

On Saturday, the Steelers finally get a chance to see what the first-round pick can do in a game when they host the Seattle Seahawks in the first week of preseason.

Pickett has been stuck behind Mitchell Trubisky on the quarterback depth chart for the first two weeks of training camp. The rookie out of Pitt has a chance to prove that he can shine in game action on Saturday.

As of now, Trubisky appears to be on course to be the starter, but a few good performances in game action may help Pickett gain traction in the quarterback competition before the regular season opens up.

Pittsburgh has a few other questions to answer offensively that it hopes can be solved through preseason game action.

The Steelers need to have a reliable backup running back behind Najee Harris and they must fill out their wide receiver depth chart.

George Pickens received all of the training camp buzz at wide receiver, but another rookie wideout has more to prove in preseason Week 1.