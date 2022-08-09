WWE: Vince McMahon's Personal Payments Totaled $19.6M amid Misconduct Allegations

Eugene Gologursky/WireImage

In an SEC filing Tuesday, WWE declared that former chairman and CEO Vince McMahon made two further previously undisclosed payments in 2007 and 2009 totaling $5 million to bring his total undeclared personal payments up to $19.6 million, per Todd Spangler of Variety.

The payments were discovered amid a WWE investigation into "allegations that [McMahon] paid millions of dollars in hush money to multiple women to keep quiet about alleged affairs and misconduct," per Spangler.

In late July, McMahon retired from WWE, releasing the following statement:

"As I approach 77 years old, I feel it's time for me to retire as Chairman and CEO of WWE. Throughout the years, it's been a privilege to help WWE bring you joy, inspire you, thrill you, surprise you, and always entertain you. I would like to thank my family for mightily contributing to our success, and I would also like to thank all of our past and present Superstars and employees for their dedication and passion for our brand. Most importantly, I would like to thank our fans for allowing us into your homes every week and being your choice of entertainment. I hold the deepest appreciation and admiration for our generations of fans all over the world who have liked, currently like, and sometimes even love our form of Sports Entertainment."

That followed the news of his alleged off-the-books, hush-money payouts, which first broke in June. According to Joe Palazzolo, Ted Mann and Joe Flint of the Wall Street Journal, the payments were meant to "suppress allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity" and involved four women previously affiliated with WWE.

WWE also fired head of talent relations John Laurinaitis this week, per PWInsider.com's Mike Johnson, and the Wall Street Journal report noted that the WWE board was investigating an alleged sexual relationship between Laurinaitis and a paralegal at the company.

The board was also investigating an alleged $1.5 million nondisclosure agreement meant to suppress misconduct claims made against Laurinaitis.

In the aftermath, Stephanie McMahon and WWE president Nick Khan are now serving as co-CEOs, while Stephanie McMahon is also serving as chairwoman. Vince McMahon remains a stockholder in the company. Triple H is serving as the head of WWE's creative team.