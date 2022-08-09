49ers' Ray-Ray McCloud Compares Trey Lance to Josh Allen: 'Same Type of Energy'

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Trey Lance is set to take over as the starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers in 2022, and one of his teammates compared him to one of the NFL's best quarterbacks while meeting with the media Tuesday.

Niners wide receiver/returner Ray-Ray McCloud told reporters that Lance reminds him of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

The 49ers selected Lance third overall in the 2021 draft, but they still relied on Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback last season in order to let the North Dakota State product develop in preparation for the 2022 campaign.

The 22-year-old appeared in six games as a rookie last season, completing 57.7 percent of his passes for 603 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed for 168 yards and one score.

It's hard to compare Lance and Allen, though the latter didn't truly make his presence felt until the 2020 season when he finished second in MVP voting and fourth in Offensive Player of the Year voting.

So, if Lance doesn't live up to the hype in his first full season as a starter, it's probably best not to worry too much, especially if there's a possibility he could take a similar path to Allen.