Rams' Sean McVay Felt 'Like an Amateur' After Super Bowl Loss to Belichick, Patriots

The New England Patriots scored just 13 points even with the all-time great Tom Brady under center during Super Bowl LIII but still managed to defeat the Los Angeles Rams by double digits.

How?

A defensive masterpiece by head coach Bill Belichick.

On the other side of that was Rams head coach Sean McVay, who told Seth Wickersham of ESPN he believed he coached the game "like an amateur ... so in over my head." The Rams scored just a single field goal, with Jared Goff throwing an interception and being sacked four times and Todd Gurley posting just 35 yards on 10 carries.

McVay notably swore something like that wouldn't happen again, and he is now on top of the football world as a defending champion after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

The Rams are once again in Super-Bowl-or-bust entering the 2022 campaign with McVay leading a group that includes Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald and Cooper Kupp.

Another Lombardi Trophy would surely help him erase painful memories of his "amateur" performance against Belichick.