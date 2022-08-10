Little League World Series Regionals 2022: Tuesday Scores and Bracket Results

Little League World Series Regionals 2022: Tuesday Scores and Bracket ResultsAugust 10, 2022
The 2022 Little League World Series regionals are in full swing, and this week is the last opportunity for teams across the United States to prove they have what it takes to compete on the big stage at the World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, later this month.
With regionals beginning to wind down, only a handful of teams were in action Tuesday, including those from the Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, Mountain, Southeast and Southwest regions.
Tuesday's action was highlighted by a championship game in the Southwest region between Texas East and Oklahoma. Texas East defeated Oklahoma 9-4 to earn a spot in the 2022 Little League World Series.
Here's a look at Tuesday's scores, team records and further information about the upcoming World Series tournament:
Mid-Atlantic Regionals
Delaware 5, Pennsylvania 4
Midwest Regionals
North Dakota 12, Minnesota 3
Mountain Regionals
Nevada vs. Utah: 9 p.m. ET
Southeast Regionals
Tennessee 5, Virginia 2
Southwest Regionals
Texas East 9, Oklahoma 4
Texas East clinched a spot in the 2022 Little League World Series with its win over Oklahoma on Tuesday in the Southwest Region Championship.
Records/Standings
Great Lakes
Kentucky: 2-0
Ohio: 1-1
Indiana: 1-0
Michigan: 1-2
Illinois: 0-2
Metro
New York: 2-0
Connecticut: 1-1
New Jersey: 1-1
Rhode Island: 0-2
Mid-Atlantic
Delaware: 2-0
Pennsylvania: 1-1
Washington D.C.: 1-1
Maryland: 0-2
Midwest
North Dakota: 3-1
Iowa: 2-0
Missouri: 2-0
Minnesota: 2-2
Kansas: 1-2
Wisconsin: 1-2
South Dakota: 0-2
Mountain
Nevada: 1-0
Utah: 1-0
Montana: 1-1
Wyoming: 0-2
New England
Maine: 2-0
Massachusetts: 1-1
New Hampshire: 1-1
Vermont: 0-2
Northwest
Washington: 2-0
Oregon: 1-1
Idaho: 1-1
Alaska: 0-2
Southeast
Virginia: 4-1
Tennessee: 3-0
Georgia: 2-2
North Carolina: 2-2
South Carolina: 1-2
Florida: 1-2
Alabama: 0-2
West Virginia: 0-2
Southwest
Texas East: 4-0 (clinched spot in LLWS)
Oklahoma: 4-2
Mississippi: 2-2
Texas West: 2-2
Arkansas: 1-2
Louisiana: 1-2
Colorado: 0-2
New Mexico: 0-2
West
Hawaii: 2-0
Arizona: 1-1
Northern California: 1-1
Southern California: 0-2
The United States regional tournament will wrap up Sunday, and teams that qualify will report to Williamsport by Aug. 17 for the World Series, which is set to run Aug. 17-28.
The 2022 LLWS will feature teams from 10 different regions of the United States—Great Lakes, Metro, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, Mountain, New England, Northwest, Southeast, Southwest and West.
Previously, the Little League World Series featured teams from just eight regions of the United States. The Metro and Mountain regions are new to the tournament this year.
Ten teams from around the world will also be competing in Williamsport later this month. The international regional system features teams from Asia-Pacific, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe-Africa, Japan, Latin America, Mexico, Panama and Puerto Rico.
Only eight teams from around the world used to compete in the Little League World Series. Puerto Rico and Panama are new this year.
Here's a look at the international teams that have already earned a spot to play in Williamsport:
Asia-Pacific: Taipei City, Chinese Taipei
Australia: Queensland, Australia
Caribbean: Willemstad, Curacao
Europe-Africa: Bologna, Italy
Japan: Takarazuka, Hyogo
Latin America: Managua, Nicaragua
Mexico: Matamoros, Tamaulipas
Panama: Aguadulce, Panama
Puerto Rico: Guaynabo, Puerto Rico
Canada: TBD, tournament runs Aug. 4-12
Regional action will continue Wednesday beginning at 11 a.m. ET with a game between Missouri and Iowa.