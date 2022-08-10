X

    Little League World Series Regionals 2022: Tuesday Scores and Bracket Results

    Erin WalshAugust 10, 2022

    AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

    The 2022 Little League World Series regionals are in full swing, and this week is the last opportunity for teams across the United States to prove they have what it takes to compete on the big stage at the World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, later this month.

    With regionals beginning to wind down, only a handful of teams were in action Tuesday, including those from the Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, Mountain, Southeast and Southwest regions.

    Tuesday's action was highlighted by a championship game in the Southwest region between Texas East and Oklahoma. Texas East defeated Oklahoma 9-4 to earn a spot in the 2022 Little League World Series.

    Here's a look at Tuesday's scores, team records and further information about the upcoming World Series tournament:

    Mid-Atlantic Regionals

    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Delaware 5, Pennsylvania 4

    Midwest Regionals

    North Dakota 12, Minnesota 3

    Mountain Regionals

    Nevada vs. Utah: 9 p.m. ET

    Southeast Regionals

    Tennessee 5, Virginia 2

    Southwest Regionals

    Texas East 9, Oklahoma 4

    Texas East clinched a spot in the 2022 Little League World Series with its win over Oklahoma on Tuesday in the Southwest Region Championship.

    Records/Standings

    Great Lakes

    Kentucky: 2-0

    Ohio: 1-1

    Indiana: 1-0

    Michigan: 1-2

    Illinois: 0-2

    Metro

    New York: 2-0

    Connecticut: 1-1

    New Jersey: 1-1

    Rhode Island: 0-2

    Mid-Atlantic

    Delaware: 2-0

    Pennsylvania: 1-1

    Washington D.C.: 1-1

    Maryland: 0-2

    Midwest

    North Dakota: 3-1

    Iowa: 2-0

    Missouri: 2-0

    Minnesota: 2-2

    Kansas: 1-2

    Wisconsin: 1-2

    South Dakota: 0-2

    Mountain

    Nevada: 1-0

    Utah: 1-0

    Montana: 1-1

    Wyoming: 0-2

    New England

    Maine: 2-0

    Massachusetts: 1-1

    New Hampshire: 1-1

    Vermont: 0-2

    Northwest

    Washington: 2-0

    Oregon: 1-1

    Idaho: 1-1

    Alaska: 0-2

    Southeast

    Virginia: 4-1

    Tennessee: 3-0

    Georgia: 2-2

    North Carolina: 2-2

    South Carolina: 1-2

    Florida: 1-2

    Alabama: 0-2

    West Virginia: 0-2

    Southwest

    Texas East: 4-0 (clinched spot in LLWS)

    Oklahoma: 4-2

    Mississippi: 2-2

    Texas West: 2-2

    Arkansas: 1-2

    Louisiana: 1-2

    Colorado: 0-2

    New Mexico: 0-2

    West

    Hawaii: 2-0

    Arizona: 1-1

    Northern California: 1-1

    Southern California: 0-2

    The United States regional tournament will wrap up Sunday, and teams that qualify will report to Williamsport by Aug. 17 for the World Series, which is set to run Aug. 17-28.

    The 2022 LLWS will feature teams from 10 different regions of the United States—Great Lakes, Metro, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, Mountain, New England, Northwest, Southeast, Southwest and West.

    Previously, the Little League World Series featured teams from just eight regions of the United States. The Metro and Mountain regions are new to the tournament this year.

    Ten teams from around the world will also be competing in Williamsport later this month. The international regional system features teams from Asia-Pacific, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe-Africa, Japan, Latin America, Mexico, Panama and Puerto Rico.

    Only eight teams from around the world used to compete in the Little League World Series. Puerto Rico and Panama are new this year.

    Here's a look at the international teams that have already earned a spot to play in Williamsport:

    Asia-Pacific: Taipei City, Chinese Taipei

    Australia: Queensland, Australia

    Caribbean: Willemstad, Curacao

    Europe-Africa: Bologna, Italy

    Japan: Takarazuka, Hyogo

    Latin America: Managua, Nicaragua

    Mexico: Matamoros, Tamaulipas

    Panama: Aguadulce, Panama

    Puerto Rico: Guaynabo, Puerto Rico

    Canada: TBD, tournament runs Aug. 4-12

    Regional action will continue Wednesday beginning at 11 a.m. ET with a game between Missouri and Iowa.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.