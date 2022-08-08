Kevin Durant Trade Rumors: Celtics, Heat, Raptors Remain Top Suitors for Nets Star

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

The trade market for Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has been quiet so far this summer, but that could change soon.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Monday that at least three teams remain in pursuit of the 33-year-old forward.

"The [Boston] Celtics, Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat remain the most significant candidates to acquire Durant, sources said," Charania wrote.

Last month, Charania reported that Boston had offered a package centered around All-Star forward Jaylen Brown for Durant. In his latest report, he said the Celtics' offer is "seen as a viable deal," and he pointed to Durant's relationship with Boston head coach Ime Udoka. The two of them spent time together when Udoka was an assistant for the Nets for a year and again with Team USA for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

However, Charania noted that Brooklyn has a significant asking price for the 12-time All-Star, stating that the front office has "made clear privately that they will take every last asset from a team that trades for Durant."

According to Charania, Durant had a face-to-face meeting with Nets governor Joe Tsai over the weekend and reiterated his desire to be traded. He reportedly also presented Tsai with an ultimatum to "choose between Durant or the pairing of general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash."

Durant initially requested to be traded from Brooklyn on June 30. Despite entering the first year of a four-year, $198 million contract extension, Durant "stated he does not have faith in the team’s direction" in his meeting with Tsai, per Charania.

While the Nets hold firm on their asking price, it will not be easy for them to find a deal satisfying enough to part ways with the 2013-14 MVP. There is an increasing chance that Durant could choose to skip training camp if a trade doesn't materialize.