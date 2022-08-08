AEW Stars Sammy Guevara, Tay Conti Get Married; WWE's Nikki A.S.H. Was Bridesmaid

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

AEW's most controversial couple has officially tied the knot.

Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti were married Sunday after a whirlwind romance that has played out on AEW programming.

The couple began dating in December and quickly carried their off-screen romance onto the screen, becoming two of AEW's most reviled heels in the process. Outside of the ring, the couple appears to have massive support in the wrestling community.

Nikki A.S.H. was one of Conti's bridesmaids, and Amanda Huber, the wife of the late Brodie Lee, was among those in attendance.

And it would not be an AEW event without Fozzy's "Judas" being part of the playlist:

It's unclear when the newly wedded couple will make their return to AEW programming. The pair antagonized the fanbase on last week's Dynamite with a pre-celebration of their nuptials, and it wouldn't be a surprise if AEW cameras were on hand to film more thumb-nosing at the fans as they prepare for a honeymoon.

Don't expect Mr. and Mrs. Guevara to be gone for long, though. Eddie Kingston already laid down a challenge to Guevara for the All Out pay-per-view, which takes place in less than a month.

