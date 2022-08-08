Fantasy Alert: Melvin Gordon 'Could Find Plenty of Snaps' in Broncos' Passing Game

AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Fantasy football players in point-per-reception leagues may want to pay attention to reported developments at the Denver Broncos training camp.

While running back Melvin Gordon figures to be behind Javonte Williams on the depth chart, Jeff Legwold of ESPN reported first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett plans on making "the team's running backs a bigger part of the passing game than in recent Broncos seasons, and that is where Gordon could find plenty of snaps."

"Bottom line is Melvin loves the ball," Broncos running backs coach Tyrone Wheatley said. "He knows what the situation is here, they all do. But it's like a menu and sometimes we're going to need a little more of something on the menu than something else. The next week that could be different."

It seems as if that "menu" will feature plenty of throws from new quarterback Russell Wilson, who figures to be at least somewhat familiar with Gordon considering they were college teammates at Wisconsin for one season.

Gordon is a two-time Pro Bowler who has been fairly consistent throughout his career.

He ran for 1,105 yards in 2017 as a member of the Los Angeles Chargers and ran for more than 900 yards in four of his first seven years in the NFL. That Denver plans on involving him in the aerial attack is notable because his 28 catches last season represented a career-low mark.

The 29-year-old had 50 or more catches in back-to-back years in 2017 and 2018, so he has proven capable of being a featured part of the passing game in the past.

The presence of Williams figures to complicate his overall ceiling, as Denver selected the North Carolina product with a second-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft. He ran for 903 yards and four touchdowns while adding 43 catches for 316 yards and three touchdowns as a receiver.

Wilson is talented enough to make sure they are both involved, though, which makes Gordon worthy of a mid-to-late-round flier for fantasy football players looking for a potential steal on draft day.