Duane Brown and Other NFL Players Who Need to Be Signed Immediately

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Wideout Odell Beckham Jr. might not seem like a prime candidate to sign immediately. He's coming off a torn ACL that he suffered in the Super Bowl and isn't likely to be ready early in the regular season.

However, getting Beckham under contract and into the facility now would actually make a ton of sense. For one, he's not going to remain available forever, and teams that wait too long are going to miss out.

Beckham has "continued to receive interest from several teams, contending teams," NFL Media's Ian Rapoport said on NFL Network.



Signing Beckham now would also allow him to begin working with a team's training staff and to start learning the offense. This would give him a better chance to hit the ground running once he's healthy enough to return.

As we saw with the Los Angeles Rams last year, Beckham can be a valuable late-season addition. In the playoffs alone, he had 288 yards and two touchdowns in fewer than four complete games.

A return to the Rams would be logical, as Beckham is already familiar with Sean McVay's system. Los Angeles still has $8.2 million available.

The Baltimore Ravens should try to swoop in and snag Beckham. The Ravens dealt former top perimeter target Marquise Brown during the draft and have one of the league's most underwhelming wide receiver groups.

Mark Andrews is a top-level tight end, and 2021 first-round pick Rashod Bateman showed some flashes last season. However, Lamar Jackson lacks reliable perimeter targets. In Baltimore, Beckham could eventually serve as the dangerous downfield threat that Brown was previously.

Best Fits: Los Angeles Rams, Baltimore Ravens

