Steelers' Betting Guide Ahead of 2022 NFL Season

1 of 3

Mitch Trubisky appears to be the front-runner at QB. (Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It doesn't feel very likely that the Steelers will claim the AFC North for the second time in three seasons. The Bengals and Ravens (if healthy) should be quite good, but Pittsburgh has plenty of question marks.

The biggest is at quarterback, where Trubisky appears to be the front-runner. He has the most starting experience among Steelers QBs, but he's been far from flawless in training camp.

"Trubisky hasn't been consistent at all," The Athletic's Mark Kaboly wrote last week.

Regardless of who emerges as the starter from the preseason—which kicks off Saturday against the Seattle Seahawks—Pittsburgh will have the division's third-best quarterback behind Cincinnati's Joe Burrow and Baltimore's Lamar Jackson (assuming Cleveland's Deshaun Watson will be suspended for part of the season).

This, combined with a questionable offensive line and a defense that ranked 23rd in points allowed last season, makes Pittsburgh an extreme long shot in the division.

The Steelers are +1000 (bet $100 to win $1000) to win the AFC North. The Cleveland Browns have the third-longest odds at +300, while the Ravens and Bengals are +155 and +190, respectively.

Here's the thing, though. The Steelers are almost always relevant in the AFC North, and 10-1 odds are hard to pass up. The potential payoff is huge, and this is one long shot worthy of a small wager.

