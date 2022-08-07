NASCAR at Michigan 2022 Results: Kevin Harvick Wins; Bubba Wallace Finishes 2nd

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Kevin Harvick is on the board.

The veteran driver earned his first win of the 2022 season, having his checkered flag moment at the Michigan International Speedway's FireKeepers Casino 400.

Bubba Wallace finished as the runner-up, with Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney rounding out the top five.

Harvick had gone 65 straight races without a win. And boy did he need it, as he entered Sunday 17th in the playoff standings but moved into the postseason bracket with three races remaining.

"Good timing, for sure," Harvick said of getting a clutch win on Sunday in his post-race interview on USA. "You know, we've had several good runs the last few weeks ... where the car ran good, and we just didn't have everything work out."

"Everybody who doubted us doesn't know us," he continued. "They obviously know that we thrive in these types of situations. A lot of things went our way today, which we haven't had all year long."

That leaves the race for the final playoff spot between Blaney and Martin Truex Jr., both points challengers, barring a new top-30 winner down the stretch. Blaney, who came into the day with 696 points and finished fifth, will remain ahead of Truex, who came into the day with 671 points and finished sixth.

As always, a number of crashes impacted the race, as JJ Yeley, Kyle Busch, Austin Cindric and Aric Almirola found themselves at the center of a nine-car wreck in Lap 25.

And Ross Chastain and Christopher Bell had a dust-up with 41 laps remaining, but both were able to continue.

The NASCAR Cup Series now moves to Richmond for the Federated Auto Parts 400 next Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on USA.