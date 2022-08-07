Storm's Sue Bird Celebrated by WNBA World During Final Regular-Season Home Game

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The eyes of the women's basketball world were fixated on Climate Pledge Arena as Sue Bird played her final regular-season home game for the Seattle Storm.

The Storm came out on the losing end against the Las Vegas Aces, falling 89-81 on Sunday. Bird finished with nine points, six assists, four rebounds and one steal in 32 minutes on the floor.

But that did little to dull the atmosphere. From start to finish, the Seattle fans made sure to give the 41-year-old a send-off befitting her legendary status:

The outpouring of support was evident across social media as well:

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell announced before the game that Aug. 7, 2022, would be Sue Bird Day.

At least so far, Bird's final season probably doesn't have the storybook ending she will have hoped for. The Storm now sit fourth in the WNBA at 20-13, and Sunday's loss was another illustration of how difficult the road to a fourth title will be.

But Bird has already cemented her legacy as the greatest point guard in WNBA history.