    Storm's Sue Bird Celebrated by WNBA World During Final Regular-Season Home Game

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVAugust 7, 2022

    Steph Chambers/Getty Images

    The eyes of the women's basketball world were fixated on Climate Pledge Arena as Sue Bird played her final regular-season home game for the Seattle Storm.

    The Storm came out on the losing end against the Las Vegas Aces, falling 89-81 on Sunday. Bird finished with nine points, six assists, four rebounds and one steal in 32 minutes on the floor.

    But that did little to dull the atmosphere. From start to finish, the Seattle fans made sure to give the 41-year-old a send-off befitting her legendary status:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Sue Bird soaking in the moment ahead of her final regular season home game in Seattle 💐🐐<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/WNBA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WNBA</a>)<a href="https://t.co/Fcm4jPoHKe">pic.twitter.com/Fcm4jPoHKe</a>

    Rowan Schaberg @rowanschaberg

    “Thank you Sue” chant from fans after Sue Bird’s final regular season game here in Seattle❤️ <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TakeCover?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TakeCover</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WNBATwitter?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WNBATwitter</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/TheNextHoops?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheNextHoops</a> <a href="https://t.co/m6YqyoF7CN">pic.twitter.com/m6YqyoF7CN</a>

    TOGETHXR @togethxr

    🥹 <a href="https://t.co/UB4BAgFOlx">pic.twitter.com/UB4BAgFOlx</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    This young fan gave Sue Bird a flower during her last regular season game in Seattle ❤️ <a href="https://t.co/H1OZGlkJWB">pic.twitter.com/H1OZGlkJWB</a>

    ESPN @espn

    Sue Bird felt the love after her last regular season game in Seattle 👏 <a href="https://t.co/OO69ZfDJZ4">pic.twitter.com/OO69ZfDJZ4</a>

    The outpouring of support was evident across social media as well:

    Swin Cash @SwinCash

    If you know her than you know when that biggie dropped NY was coming out 😂. Let’s get it <a href="https://twitter.com/S10Bird?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@S10Bird</a> <a href="https://t.co/ITfPAn9UiX">pic.twitter.com/ITfPAn9UiX</a>

    dawnstaley @dawnstaley

    <a href="https://twitter.com/S10Bird?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@S10Bird</a> legacy is etched on Mount Rushmore of all of basketball.

    dawnstaley @dawnstaley

    WE THANK YOU SUE! Dreams were realized because of you….and they will continue to do so yes because of you! Love you <a href="https://twitter.com/S10Bird?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@S10Bird</a>

    Seattle Mariners @Mariners

    Goat status 🐐 <br><br>All love and respect for <a href="https://twitter.com/S10Bird?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@S10Bird</a> in her final regular season game. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheFinalFlight?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheFinalFlight</a> <a href="https://t.co/T7YV9ZquBm">https://t.co/T7YV9ZquBm</a>

    Seattle Kraken @SeattleKraken

    Shoutout to the GOAT! 🐐🫡<br><br>Thank you for everything you’ve done for Seattle both on and off the court, <a href="https://twitter.com/S10Bird?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@S10Bird</a>! <a href="https://t.co/e5JDf2LJlx">pic.twitter.com/e5JDf2LJlx</a>

    OL Reign @OLReign

    Congratulations to <a href="https://twitter.com/S10Bird?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@S10Bird</a> on a legendary career with the <a href="https://twitter.com/seattlestorm?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@seattlestorm</a>! Her final <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WNBA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WNBA</a> regular season home game is today - join us in saluting the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GOAT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GOAT</a> on her final flight 🐐🍾🙌<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BoldTogether?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BoldTogether</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TakeCover?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TakeCover</a> <a href="https://t.co/ObpW7Cu82Q">pic.twitter.com/ObpW7Cu82Q</a>

    NBA @NBA

    One of the greatest to ever do it. <br><br>Congratulations, <a href="https://twitter.com/S10Bird?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@S10Bird</a> <a href="https://t.co/Gzzov9qrvC">https://t.co/Gzzov9qrvC</a>

    LeBron James @KingJames

    Seattle was rockin' today for Sue Bird last home game! I may have to make a trip up there before summer's out and get a run in! 🤔

    Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell announced before the game that Aug. 7, 2022, would be Sue Bird Day.

    Seattle Storm @seattlestorm

    ⛈️ <a href="https://twitter.com/MayorofSeattle?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MayorofSeattle</a> has officially declared today Sue Bird Day in the city of Seattle! <br><br>We're so proud that you've called this city home for 21 years, <a href="https://twitter.com/S10Bird?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@S10Bird</a>! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheFinalFlight?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheFinalFlight</a> <a href="https://t.co/QIBkTkEnn7">pic.twitter.com/QIBkTkEnn7</a>

    At least so far, Bird's final season probably doesn't have the storybook ending she will have hoped for. The Storm now sit fourth in the WNBA at 20-13, and Sunday's loss was another illustration of how difficult the road to a fourth title will be.

    But Bird has already cemented her legacy as the greatest point guard in WNBA history.

