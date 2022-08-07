49ers' Deebo Samuel Says Trey Lance Is 'Getting Better Day by Day'

Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

Deebo Samuel is a Trey Lance believer.

The San Francisco 49ers wide receiver discussed the young quarterback with Tom Pelissero and Maurice Jones-Drew of NFL Network and said the improvement is noticeable as he gets more experience during training camp.

"He's getting better day by day," Samuel said. "It's his first year of really being the guy of the offense, so it's gonna take time."

San Francisco traded up to select Lance with the No. 3 overall pick of the 2021 NFL draft, and he appeared in six games as a rookie with two starts. While he was inconsistent with a 57.7 percent completion mark, he had five touchdown passes to two interceptions and added 168 yards and a score on the ground.

Lance's ability to use his legs is one of the things that separates him from incumbent Jimmy Garoppolo. The 49ers have made it clear that they are looking toward the future and starting the second-year signal-caller.

As Samuel discussed, Lance's ability to live up to expectations could be the difference between a Super Bowl run and a disappointing campaign for San Francisco.

After all, he is surrounded by talent in Samuel, George Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk and a strong rushing attack. There is also a formidable defense in place with players such as Nick Bosa and Fred Warner leading the way.

The team made the NFC Championship Game last season with Garoppolo under center as something of a game manager with 20 touchdown passes to 12 interceptions.

Lance can elevate the Niners' ceiling by being more of a playmaker with the ball in his hands. He'll need to continue working on his accuracy as he prepares for his first season as a starter, though.

To hear Samuel tell it, that improvement is happening on a daily basis.