Wyndham Championship 2022: Joohyung Kim Gets 1st Tour Win; Advances to FedEx Playoffs

Joohyung Kim rode a scintillating final round to victory in the Wyndham Championship on Sunday at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Kim shot a nine-under 61, including an eight-under 27 on the front nine, to finish at 20 under for the tournament. He tied the tour record for the second-lowest nine-hole score.

Sungjae Im and John Huh tied for second at 15 under.

Wyndham Championship Leaderboard

1. Joohyung Kim (-20)

T-2. Sungjae Im (-15)

T-2. John Huh (-15)

4. Ben Griffin (-14)

T-5. Max McGreevy (-13)

T-5. Russell Henley (-13)

T-5. Taylor Moore (-13)

T-8. Tyrrell Hatton (-11)

T-8. Chesson Hadley (-11)

T-8. Cameron Percy (-11)

T-8. Anirban Lahiri (-11)

T-8. Brandon Wu (-11)

Full leaderboard available via PGATour.com

If recent history is any indicator, golf fans are about to become very familiar with the South Korean.

Sunday's outcome also carried significant ramifications for his short-term future:

Kim caught fire in the second round, putting together a six-under 64 and claiming a share of the lead. Although his performance fell off slightly in the third round, which was split across Saturday and Sunday because of weather delays, he remained only two shots back of Im in first place.

It didn't take long for the 20-year-old to not only climb to the top of the leaderboard but also open some distance on the rest of the field.

Starting with the second hole, he earned three straight birdies before an eagle on No. 5. His approach hit the back edge of the green and rolled into the cup.

The stars were aligned for Kim. On No. 6, his birdie putt clipped the coin marking Kiradech Aphibarnrat's ball placement on its way to the hole.

Kim cooled a bit on the back nine, bogeying No. 10 and posting four straight pars. Then he birdied Nos. 15 and 16 to widen his lead on Huh and dash any hopes of a dramatic finish.

It's difficult to imagine a larger contrast between how Kim started and finished the Wyndham Championship. He had a quadruple bogey on No. 1 in the first round and sank a tournament-clinching putt on No. 18 in the final round.

The FedEx St. Jude Championship is the next stop on the PGA Tour schedule. The event will tee off Thursday at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee. Only two more events remain before the season culminates in the Tour Championship on Aug. 25 at Atlanta's East Lake Golf Club.

Thanks to his efforts at Sedgefield, a berth in the season finale is now on the table for Kim.