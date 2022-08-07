Kareem Hunt Participates in Browns Team Drills After Contract, Trade Request Denied

Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt was working out with the team in 11-on-11 drills Sunday after having his trade request denied, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

Hunt, 27, is heading into the final year of his two-year, $12 million deal and seeking a contract extension. With that apparently not forthcoming, Hunt requested a trade, though the Browns didn't accommodate that wish.

"I'm not going to get into really anything that has to do with our players and conversations," Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters when asked about Hunt's trade requests.

The veteran running back skipped team drills Friday and Saturday but made his return Sunday.

Stefanski added that he wouldn't comment on whether Hunt would be fined for missing those drills.

Hunt has been an important playmaker for the Browns since joining the team in 2019 and was excellent in 2020, rushing for 841 yards and six touchdowns while adding 38 receptions for another 304 yards and five scores.

Last season, calf and ankle injuries limited him to eight games, 560 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns. But he's generally served as an excellent complement to starting running back Nick Chubb, providing a touch of lightning to Chubb's between-the-tackles thunder.

Hunt told reporters in June that he was hoping to receive an extension with the team:

"Right now, I'm just taking it day by day, man," he said at the time. "I'm gonna see what they want to do with me. I'm just taking it day by day. Hopefully, I can be here long-term. We'll see what God has in plan for me."

"I hope I get paid," he added later in June. "Whatever they decide, they know I'm going to come out there and give it my all and I'll do whatever I can to help the team win."

Hunt's approach to getting that extension seemingly changed over the past week, with reports of a trade request, though his participation Sunday suggests that perhaps he's backing away from that tactic.