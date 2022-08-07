UFC's Jorge Masvidal Eyes 'Little B---h' Conor McGregor, Gilbert Burns, Leon Edwards

Louis Grasse/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Even after three straight losses, Jorge Masvidal has several targets in mind for his next fight.

The UFC veteran especially wants to take on Conor McGregor, as he told Mike Heck of MMA Fighting.

"The one that makes the most sense is that little b---h Conor," Masvidal said. "I wouldn’t mind getting a fat paycheck for beating that midget’s ass up. I don’t know if it’s going to happen."

He also mentioned welterweight contenders Gilbert Burns and Leon Edwards as possibilities.

"Gilbert makes sense, but also, Leon’s been calling me out left and right saying he wants to defend the title [should he beat Kamaru Usman at UFC 278] against me. Let’s go, I’ll go to England and beat your ass again."

Masvidal already lost twice to division champion Kamaru Usman and once to top contender Colby Covington, so a match against Edwards—currently ranked second in the welterweight division—could be a way to regain his standing. The two also have history after a called-off fight last November.

Burns also has beef with Masvidal, who he called a legend while adding "I still wanna beat the s--t out of you," in an interview with TMZ Sports.

Masvidal has been taunting McGregor in recent months as well to goad him into the Octagon.

The 37-year-old is clearly hoping for a high-profile bout that will sell pay-per-views and reestablish himself as a top fighter in the sport.