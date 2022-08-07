Clippers' Paul George Says He Won't Play in Drew League After Announcing He Would

David Berding/Getty Images

Basketball fans will apparently have to wait until the Los Angeles Clippers take the court again to see Paul George play.

The seven-time All-Star previously said he would participate in a Drew League game this summer, but he walked that back during a Twitch stream (h/t Joey Linn of Sports Illustrated). Linn noted George had a wedding and youth camp this summer on top of his normal responsibilities as an NBA player and father.

"Nah, I'm not playing this year," he said on the Twitch stream. "I tried to get around to it, I just had a lot of stuff coming up every weekend so I ain't have a chance to make it to the Drew this year."

While George will not compete, a number of NBA players, including LeBron James and DeMar DeRozan, have participated in the Drew League this summer.

The famous pro-am summer league in Southern California routinely draws some of the best players in the league to packed gyms as fans get to see them compete in a non-traditional environment.

George has played multiple times, most notably throwing down a monster 360-degree windmill dunk in 2014:

Those dunks will have to wait for the NBA season this time around.