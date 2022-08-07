Zach LaVine Assures Bulls Fans He's Ready for Challenges After Landing $215M Contract

Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images

If the Chicago Bulls are going to win a playoff series for the first time since the 2014-15 season, they will need Zach LaVine to live up to expectations as a max-contract player.

To hear him tell it, there's nothing to worry about.

"People really don't have to worry about that side, 'cause I think for me, I have my own bucket list and checklists and things that I want to accomplish for myself," LaVine said, per Natasha Dye of People. "You know, I continue to go out there and play the way I am, have been, continue to, to try to lead the team to wins and get deeper and deeper into the playoffs."

LaVine agreed to a five-year, $215.2 million max contract this offseason to remain in Chicago and figures to once again be a focal point of the team alongside DeMar DeRozan.

The UCLA product was an All-Star last season behind averages of 24.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game while shooting 38.9 percent from beyond the arc.

Chicago lost in the first round of the playoffs to the Milwaukee Bucks, although injuries were a concern with Lonzo Ball sidelined and LaVine and Alex Caruso playing at less than 100 percent.

That didn't stop LaVine from being paid, but he is ready to make a much deeper run during the 2022-23 campaign.