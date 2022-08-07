Luka Doncic's Trainer Says Critics of Mavs PG's Physique 'Only Further Motivates Him'

Set Number: X164071 TK1

After a couple of years of taking criticism for his seemingly inconsistent commitment to staying in peak shape during the offseason, Luka Doncic is apparently motivated to prove his doubters wrong.

Doncic's svelte frame is already making waves across social media, and his personal kinesiologist, Anze Macek, said the slights have been a factor in keeping the Dallas Mavericks star working this offseason.

"Luka is a global star. In plain sight. People follow him every step of the way, as far as possible. Therefore, evil tongues also appear very quickly. Maybe they are trying to get to him by commenting on each photo. But that's really not a good way," Macek told SportKlub Slovenija. "He always has an answer. This only further motivates him and drives him forward."

Doncic has been working with fellow Slovenian and Chicago Bulls guard Goran Dragic throughout the offseason as they prepare to represent their country in the 2022 EuroBasket tournament.

"He remains active," Macek said. "I am in contact with him almost on a daily basis. He keeps his shape. He will improve everything during the national team practices where he will prepare with maximum effort."

Doncic admitted to taking too much time off last offseason, which led to him arriving at Mavericks camp out of shape and playing his way into form as the season went along. He reached the apex of his form in the postseason, spearheading the Mavs' surprising run to the Western Conference Finals while averaging 31.7 points per game.

If Doncic can be in playoff-caliber shape at the beginning of the regular season, we could be looking at the 2022-23 NBA MVP.