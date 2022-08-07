X

    Savannah James Smacks LeBron's Phone When He Jokes About Vows Renewal on IG Video

    Rob Goldberg, August 7, 2022

    Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Netflix

    LeBron James learned the hard way that you shouldn't joke around when your wife is discussing important things.

    The Los Angeles Lakers star posted a video to Instagram that ended with his wife, Savannah James, smacking the phone out of his hands:

    Bronupdates @Bronupdates

    LeBron and Savannah are hilarious! 😭 <a href="https://t.co/DJfeZMhslj">pic.twitter.com/DJfeZMhslj</a>

    Savannah asked LeBron about their vow renewal, but the basketball star was more interested in showing off his new outfit. The sweatsuit featured his personal logo and a breakdown of his playing career by teams and years.

    While Savannah first responded to the video with an eye roll, she later smacked the phone when she realized he was still recording.

    The lesson is to listen to your wife, especially in the offseason when there are no other excuses.

