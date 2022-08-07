Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors: Rams, Super Bowl Contenders Interested in Injured FA WR

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Odell Beckham Jr. remains a free agent, but it does not appear the three-time Pro Bowler is in a rush to decide on his next team.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported nothing is "imminent" despite Beckham receiving interest from several contenders.

Beckham is not expected to be available early in the season as he recovers from an ACL tear suffered during Super Bowl LVI.

The Los Angeles Rams are expected to pursue bringing Beckham back and may have a bit more urgency with Van Jefferson dealing with a knee injury of his own. Jefferson is expected to miss multiple weeks after undergoing a procedure on his knee last week, though his injury was far less severe than Beckham's.

Rapoport also mentioned the Green Bay Packers as a potential fit. Beckham considered Green Bay before winding up with the Rams last season following his unceremonious exit from Cleveland.

Once one of the NFL's most prolific receivers, Beckham has not made a Pro Bowl since 2016 and clearly lacked elite-level burst after tearing his ACL for the first time in 2020. Beckham reeled in 27 catches for 305 yards and five touchdowns in eight regular-season games with the Rams, eclipsing any single-season TD total he had with the Browns.

Before his disappointing ending to last season, it appeared Beckham was finally finding his way back to prominence in the postseason. He had 21 catches for 288 yards and two scores during the Rams' Super Bowl run, including a touchdown against the Bengals in the Super Bowl.