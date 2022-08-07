Fantasy Football 2022: Top Preseason Sleepers, Funny Team Names and League Names

3 of 3

Justin Fields, QB, Chicago Bears

There were noticeable growing pains for Fields as a rookie in 2021, once he finally started to get consistent playing time for the Bears. That's why his numbers weren't significant in terms of fantasy relevance: 1,870 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions through the air, with 420 yards and two scores on the ground.

But Fields could take a big step forward in 2022. And because he can use his legs to make plays, he may be in store for a breakout fantasy season.

Chicago's offense doesn't have a ton of top-tier playmakers, though some could surprise people with their performance. With Fields' potential big-play ability, he could be a great sleeper QB to stash on your bench early in the year.

Kenneth Gainwell, Philadelphia Eagles

It wouldn't be a surprise if the Eagles start to spread around touches out of their backfield this season. Miles Sanders wasn't quite as productive last year, when he rushed for only 754 yards and never got into the end zone.

That could increase the opportunities for Gainwell, who not only can be a strong runner but has also proven he can be a solid receiving option. As a rookie in 2021, he rushed for 291 yards and five touchdowns and had 33 catches for 253 yards and a score.

Gainwell's stats aren't a large sample size, but the 23-year-old clearly has potential. And it's always nice to have a potential breakout running back or two waiting in the wings on your fantasy roster.

Drake London, WR, Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons' offense isn't the most exciting unit on paper heading into the 2022 season. Their starting quarterback will likely be Marcus Mariota, and their receiving corps is mostly unproven.

That could bode well for London, who Atlanta selected with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft out of USC. Somebody has to catch passes from Mariota this season, and London may quickly be near the top of the depth chart as a rookie.

London has the size (6-foot-4, 213 pounds) and skills to develop into a strong NFL wide receiver. Don't be surprised if he gets off to a quick start, and get a leg up on your leaguemates by getting him on your roster in the draft.

Irv Smith Jr., TE, Minnesota Vikings

Some may have forgotten about Smith because he missed all of the 2021 season due to a torn meniscus in his right knee. Now, he's been dealing with a thumb ailment that required surgery early in training camp.

But once Smith is healthy, the breakout potential is there. He showed that in 2020, when he had 365 yards and five touchdowns in his second season for the Vikings.

If Smith shows he can be ready for the start of the regular season (or at least close to it), he could be a great player to target late in drafts. Otherwise, keep an eye on him on the waiver wire early in the year.