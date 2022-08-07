The Real Winners and Losers From UFC on ESPN 40

0 of 6

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Exactly one week after a drama-filled Saturday in Dallas, the UFC was back on home turf at the Apex facility in Las Vegas for a Fight Night show jam-packed with quick endings.

All of the card's 10 bouts were finished inside the distance, and the main show combined for just 60 minutes and four seconds across six fights.

It was the first time since 2014 that every fight on a UFC card ended early.

Ranked 205-pounders Thiago Santos and Jamahal Hill shared main event duties in the Nevada desert, carrying a main show that included a pair of The Ultimate Fighter season 30 finales and whose broadcast was carried by Brendan Fitzgerald and Michael Bisping.

The B/R combat sports team took it all in from start to finish and put together a definitive list of the card's winners and losers. Scroll through to see what we came up with, and feel free to drop a thought or two of your own in the comments.