NFL Rumors: Browns' Kareem Hunt to Be Fined for Skipping Drills amid Contract Hold-In

Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt will be fined by the franchise for skipping team drills during training camp, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

Hunt has only competed in individual drills since reporting to training camp and will continue to do so until he receives a contract extension, per ESPN.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.