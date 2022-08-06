Mariners Adopt Clubhouse Dog from Local Rescue; Will Travel with Team on Road

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Seattle Mariners made an unexpected roster addition Saturday, and they're hoping it pays off as they aim to reach the postseason for the first time since 2001.

The Mariners revealed they have adopted a clubhouse dog from Okandogs Dog Rescue in Cashmere, Washington. The four-year-old labrador/retriever mix named Tucker will be a clubhouse regular at T-Mobile Park as well as on the road.

It looks like Tucker is already making himself at home, too, and making some new friends with the players and coaching staff.

Manager Scott Servais told reporters that the idea of adopting a clubhouse dog had been in the works for more than a year:

"He got scouted very heavily. We ran people in there, and we cross-checked them. Jack ran in there. We got big-time numbers on this dog. So he went high in the Draft. We're happy to have him as a free-agent addition to our club. Really good. This guy will fetch and play with the guys all day long. You'll see him out here running around the field here the next few days. He's got the clubhouse covered right now."

What a year for the Mariners to adopt a pup, too. The team is currently second in the American League West with a 57-50 record and could make a deep playoff run. If that happens, Tucker will certainly be the life of the party.