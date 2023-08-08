NFL Rumors: Kareem Hunt to Visit Colts in Free Agency amid Saints Contract Buzz

Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Former Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt will meet with the Indianapolis Colts on Wednesday after visiting the New Orleans Saints, according to NFL Insider Jordan Schultz.

The Colts' interest in Hunt comes as little surprise after star running back Jonathan Taylor—who is under contract through 2024—requested a trade from the franchise this offseason amid a contract stalemate.

However, team owner Jim Irsay made it clear Taylor would not be traded this year, so Hunt would likely be a depth option in Indianapolis alongside Zack Moss and Kenyan Drake.

ESPN's Dianna Russini reported earlier Tuesday that Hunt was expected to sign with the Saints. A deal is not done, however.

Hunt became an unrestricted free agent after the 2022 season. He signed a two-year, $12 million extension with the Browns in 2020, and the seeds of his departure from Cleveland were sown well before this offseason.

The 28-year-old began to hold out of team drills during 2022 training camp in hopes of obtaining a contract extension and had said to members of the Browns informally that he wanted to get paid or be traded, per Josina Anderson of CBS Sports.

However, a source also told Anderson that they believed Hunt wanted to remain in Cleveland and just wanted to be paid what he was worth.

Hunt had spent the last four seasons of his career with the Browns. However, he only played a full season with the franchise twice—in 2020 and 2022—because of various injuries and a suspension.

He was suspended for the first eight games of the 2019 campaign for a violation of the NFL's personal-conduct policy after video surfaced of him pushing and kicking a woman at a Cleveland hotel and allegations that he punched a man at a resort.

The Toledo product was then limited to eight games in 2021, as he struggled with calf and ankle ailments. He rushed for 386 yards and five touchdowns and caught 22 passes for 174 yards.

Across 16 games in 2020, he ran for 841 yards and six touchdowns and caught catching 38 passes for 304 yards and five scores. Through 17 games last year, he rushed for 468 yards and three touchdowns and caught 35 passes for 210 yards and one score.

Hunt began his career with the Kansas City Chiefs, who selected him in the third round of the 2017 draft. In 27 games across two seasons with the franchise, he rushed for 2,151 yards and 15 touchdowns and caught 79 passes for 833 yards and 10 scores.

Considering Hunt was essentially a backup to Nick Chubb, there were questions about how much the Browns would be willing to pay him, especially with Jerome Ford and Demetric Felton Jr. also on the roster. Now that Hunt is all but officially not returning to Cleveland, Ford and Felton should see increased snaps.

New Orleans is in desperate need of running back depth this offseason after placing Eno Benjamin on injured reserve with a ruptured Achilles. Alvin Kamara will also miss the first three games of the season for a violation of the NFL's personal conduct policy after he pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of breach of peace stemming from a fight in Las Vegas in February 2022.



Jamaal Williams is slated to begin the season as the Saints' starting running back, and rookie Kendre Miller will serve as a depth option.

If Hunt signs with New Orleans, it's unclear how large of a role he would have once Kamara resumes the starting job in Week 4. Williams will serve as his main backup, and the team could certainly get by with Miller as the No. 3 option.